Jack Black, James Hong reunite in 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight'

Jack Black at the 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' premiere in Los Angeles. Courtesy: Netflix "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight"

Jack Black started playing the lovable, martial-arts-loving panda Po in 2008 in the blockbuster animated film 'Kung Fu Panda.'

He returns in the new Netflix series 'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.' The comedian said playing the character has become second nature to him because of how alike they are.

"I hold on to my youthful enthusiasm, and my nerdy teen years are still a big part of my life now. And that's what I draw on for Po. But you know, there's still like, the comic book-loving video game playing Kung Fu enthusiast in me. And that's Po," Black said.

Po. Courtesy: Netflix "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight"

In the new series, Po is partnered with a fierce warrior named Wandering Blade played by Rita Ora. Black shared that he did some improv when the show recorded his voice performance, and that he did have fun.

"Riffing is definitely a big part of the job. And you know, it is always about trying to find my own voice within the character and within the script. And the director Peter (Hastings) was so great about letting me have extra takes if I wanted to try one more time or change a word here and there. He was totally open to that. And once in a while, I would bust out a little improvisation."

Mr. Ping. Courtesy: Netflix "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight"

Po's adoptive and overprotective father Mr. Ping is played by James Hong, who recently received his Walk of Fame star at 93 years old. The legendary Asian American actor was also in the critically acclaimed film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'

Courtesy: James Hong

"When I started, there were no leading roles. There were no directors, no producers here [in Hollywood] in 1953. It was, pardon me for saying, a white-dominated industry," Hong noted. "And so, it took a long time for me to formulate the East West Players to bring the whole level of the Asian Americans up higher as far as talent and creativity. That's the main thing. Now we have actresses, we won the director's award, and we have a series and movies where Asian Americans are playing leading roles. That's so rewarding to me to see that. I fought for that all my life. I started the first acting class here in Hollywood for Asian Americans. So in a sense, I was very American in my approach."

Courtesy: Netflix "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight"

'Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight' is now streaming on Netflix.