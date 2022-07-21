Filipino-American R&B singer H.E.R. is set to play Belle in the "Beauty and the Beast" 30th anniversary special, multiple reports confirmed Thursday.

According to a report by Variety, the songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios. The special will air on ABC on December 15 and will stream on Disney+ the following day.

“I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ legacy,” H.E.R. said in the report.

“The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle! I have always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favorite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she added.

In the report, executive producer Jon Chu said H.E.R. is the embodiment of Belle: "With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity.”

“We were both influenced as storytellers by the original animated movie, so it’s very exciting to collaborate together to honor the artistry of that timeless classic while also inspiring a whole new generation of creators.”

Last April, H.E.R. won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Fight for You." She was up for 8 nominations.

She now has five Grammys under her belt: Best R&B Performance for "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar and Best R&B Album for her self-titled album in 2019; Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagine" with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello.

