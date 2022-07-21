Gary Valenciano announces dates of US concert tour

MANILA – Gary Valenciano is finally going on a concert tour abroad again.

The veteran performer announced the dates of his US concert tour via his Facebook page on Thursday.

He will be performing at the Pantages Theater in Seattle on September 30; Cache Creek Casino in Sacramento on October 1; Pechange Casino in Temecula on October 8; Royce Hall UCLE in Los Angeles on October 9; Texas Hall in Dallas on October 15; West High Auditorium in Anchorage on October 21; and the Town Hall in New York on October 23.

“It’s finally going to happen. I’ve missed doing this for you guys in the US,” he said.

“Let’s all have a great time. See you then!!!” the Kapamilya performer added.

Currently, Valenciano sits as one of the judges in the second season of “Idol Philippines.” He is also coming back to musical theater after 23 years through Trumpets' longest-running musical "Joseph the Dreamer."