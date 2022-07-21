ENHYPEN member Jay tests positive for COVID-19 anew

A member of K-pop boy group ENHYPHEN has tested positive for COVID-19 again, his management BELIFT Lab said Thursday.



In a statement, BELIFT Lab said Jay is experiencing mild sore throat and aches. Other members of ENHYPHEN tested negative in self-tests.



"JAY tested positive from a self-test on the morning of the 21st (Thursday). He promptly took the PCR test which also came back positive. He is currently showing symptoms like mild sore throat and aches and is currently being treated at home away from the other members. All other ENHYPEN members also preemptively took self-tests on the 21st (Thursday) which all resulted negative," BELIFT Lab said.



"As such, JAY will not be able to participate in ENHYPEN’s engagements for the time being. We will continue to provide an update on JAY’s plans on resuming his activities," it added.



"The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid JAY in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities."

Last year, 5 of the 7 members of Enhypen — namely, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, and Sunghoon — contracted the respiratory illness.

The band earlier dropped the music video for “ParadoXXX Invasion,” off their third extended play released earlier this month.