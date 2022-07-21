Enchong Dee finally reunited with brother AJ, nephews

MANILA – Enchong Dee has finally reunited with his brother AJ and the latter’s family.

On Instagram, Dee shared photos of him with AJ, AJ’s wife Olga, and their sons Maximus and Alexandros after their family was finally able to come back home to the Philippines.

AJ’s family has been based in Norway for a while now and the pandemic prevented Dee from seeing them as often as he wants to.

“Finding time to be with my family is a challenge right now pero sobrang worth it. I miss them so much,” Dee captioned his post.

“Welcome home @ajdeeiii @mom_of_maximusxalexandros Maxi and Alexandros,” he added.

For their bonding moment, Dee took his nephews to an amusement arcade before treating them to a meal at his own restaurant.

It was in 2016 when AJ moved permanently to Norway.