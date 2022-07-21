Donny Pangilinan gives his speech as one of the ‘Men Who Matter’ awardees of People Asia. Screenshot

MANILA — “He’s Into Her” star Donny Pangilinan received Thursday his award as one of People Asia’s “Men Who Matter,” dedicating the recognition to his supporters.

The awarding ceremony was held in Makati City and was livestreamed via Stargate PeopleAsia’s Facebook page.

Pangilinan, 24, was the lone showbiz personality among the 16 awardees who represent different industries and fields.

Pangilinan was accompanied by his father, TV host Anthony Pangilinan, and was introduced as “one of the country’s hottest young actors today” and “one-half of the DonBelle love team,” pertaining to his screen tandem with Belle Mariano.

In his speech, Pangilinan urged a round of applause for “the wonderful women in our lives,” mentioning specifically his mother, actress Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan.

The Kapamilya star admitted that he was surprised to be included among the 2022 honorees of People Asia. Pangilinan expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN “for never giving up on me, for always being there for me,” his family, and his fans.

“Guys, I know you’re all watching right now,” he told his supporters. “This is for you. It’s truly an honor to have you guys in my life.”

Considered as an emerging superstar alongside Mariano, Pangilinan is currently seen in the second season of “He’s Into Her” and is gearing up for a film project. He had a banner year in 2021, with the successful debut of the ABS-CBN series and the record-breaking digital release of his movie “Love Is Color Blind,” also with Mariano.

Pangilinan’s meteoric rise to fame also led to music releases, as well as successive brand endorsements, making him one of his generation’s most in-demand leading men.

Ending his speech, Pangilinan said: “I hope we’re not just remembered as men who mattered [at] one point in history, but men who continue to matter, as they to do their God-given talents every single day and leave a legacy and impact in their own specific worlds.”

The Kapamilya star was awarded alongside 15 other big names in various fields, including the likes of human rights lawyer Atty. Chel Diokno, LT Group vice chairman Lucio Tan III, Philippine Airlines president and COO Stanley Ng, journalist Ed Lingao, and UP Maroons basketball player Carl Tamayo.

The full list of awardees follows: