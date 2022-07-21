Photos from BTS and Snoop Dogg's Instagram accounts.

American music producer Benny Blanco has confirmed the collaboration of rapper Snoop Dogg and K-pop superstars BTS.

In a tweet, Blanco revealed Wednesday that the song will be titled "bad decisions" and gave some details about the song's release.

The cover art for the song is slated to be released on July 23 at 12 a.m. (Korean time), while the first and second music video trailers will be released on August 3 and August 4 at 12 a.m. (Korean time), respectively.

The "Bad Decisions" music video will drop on August 5 at 1 p.m. (Korean time) with a lyric video, visualizer, and a BTS recording sketch form released in the next days.

Last June, BTS announced that it is going to take a break from group activities as the members plan to focus on solo endeavors.

The seven-member boy band is widely credited for bringing K-pop into the mainstream in the United States.

