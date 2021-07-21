P-pop group SB19 to grace Rolling Stone’s Twitch stream

SB19 will be guesting on Rolling Stone

The Pinoy supergroup SB19 are indeed going global as they are scheduled to guest on US music and pop culture magazine Rolling Stone’s Twitch stream Wednesday night (PH time).

On Twitter, Rolling Stone announced the good news which was well received by the legions of followers of popular P-pop group SB19.

"Well, online lang naman po siya. 'Di naman siya enggrande unlike pag-personal kami mag-guest dun. Kami pa rin naman. Pinaghahandaan naman po namin lahat ng interview," the group said about the interview.

.@SB19Official are joining our Twitch stream tomorrow at 11am ET



Tune in here: https://t.co/5R4WKTOjok pic.twitter.com/aV5K98BX5T — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 20, 2021

This coincides with the upcoming release of their extended play (EP) “Pagsibol” which will be launched midnight, an hour after their scheduled interview with the magazine.

The release of “Pagsibol” will come with a lyric video, as well as a special live program.

A’TIN, or fans of SB19, can also now pre-save “Pagsibol” on Spotify.

The launch of the EP will come just over a week before SB19’s highly anticipated digital concert, “Back in the Zone,” on August 1.

The concert, to be held via KTX.ph, was originally scheduled on July 18 but has since been moved due to “health and safety concerns.”

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC