Nico Bolzico posts heartwarming birthday message for wife Solenn

MANILA - Nico Bolzico has not broken the streak of making witty posts for his wife, Solenn Heussaff.

This remains true as he greeted Heussaff on her birthday on Tuesday with yet another funny caption on social media.

“Her birthday number 10th together and she stills havent realized she is out of my league, the plan is working,” he wrote on Instagram, unedited.

As he continued his post, Bolzico kept his joke to a minimum as he turned sincere in his heartwarming birthday message for the actress.

“Happy Birthday Bebu! You are the one who makes us a family. We love you so much,” he said.

To end the post, Bolzico said the last photo is Heussaff’s present and it is a picture of their adorable daughter Thylane.

Touched by her husband’s greeting, Heussaff commented and said: “Best present for life.”

Heussaff and Bolzico tied the knot in France in May 2016 after more than four years of being together. The wedding was held at the Eglise Notre Dame in Combourg.

They welcomed their first child together in January 2020 as they ushered in the New Year.