LOOK: Kapamilya stars shine in Metro.style photoshoot

Photos from Metro.Style

Several Kapamilya stars graced the lifestyle magazine Metro.Style where they shared their journey with ABS-CBN, coinciding with the ASAP Kapamilya Forever day.

On Instagram, Metro.Style released some of the photos of the Kapamilya actors and singers including OPM icons Gary Valenciano, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Regine Velasquez, and her husband Ogie Alcasid.

Also included were singers Jed Madela, Erik Santos, Nyoy Volante, and Jason Dy. “Huwag Kang Mangamba” stars Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin were also seen clad with their respective blue outfits.

Other artists from the network featured in the magazine were RK Bagatsing, Jane Oineza, Robi Domingo, Enchong Dee, Maymay Entrata, Vivoree Esclito, and Iñigo Pascual.

Leading men Daniel Padilla and Joshua Garcia, meanwhile, shared the spotlight in the same photo. “Magandang Buhay” hosts Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros, and Jolina Magdangal were also present in the shoot.

Cast of trending “He’s Into Her” series led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano also participated.

According to Metro.Style, some of the celebrities spoke about their genuine love for the company, and what it truly means for them to be a Kapamilya.

Last week, ABS-CBN released a new music video of “Kapamilya Forever” that featured the remaining artists of the network.

This after the station commemorated the first year since a House of Representatives panel killed the network's franchise renewal application.

