Korean variety show 'Running Man' to hold online fan meeting in Sept.

MANILA – Cast members of the South Korean variety show “Running Man” are set to hold a virtual fan meeting with their fans in September.

The fan meeting will be broadcasted live on the global short-form mobile video platform TikTok.

"TikTok's paid live feature was first introduced in May and we have received positive feedback as well as meaningful results afterwards, including Lotte Duty Free Online Family Concert, Beautiful Mint Life 2021, and FOREST 21 Epik High Concert,” Jay Bae, head of global business development at TikTok Korea, said in a statement.

As such, Bae added that “TikTok will continue to make efforts to provide better customer experiences to domestic and foreign users."

For the upcoming online event, tickets will be available through SM Tickets and various overseas ticket companies beginning July 16 at 12 p.m. PST.

The show will be available in six different languages such as Korean, English, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese and Indonesian at 6 p.m. (PST) on September 5.

“Running Man” has been running on South Korean TV network SBS since July 2010. The show features its cast and guests competing in various games and races throughout a number of locations in Korea.