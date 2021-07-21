K-pop competition 'Girls Planet 999' to stream on iQiyi

Soloist Sunmi and Girls' Generation member Tiffany will serve as mentors in the K-pop competition show 'Girls Planet 999,' which will be available on iQiyi. Photo courtesy of iQiyi.

MANILA — Streaming platform iQiyi on Wednesday said "Girls Planet 999" would be available on its service next month, allowing Filipino viewers to watch the K-pop competition show.

In a statement, iQiyi said "Girls Planet 999" would premiere in its platform on August 6 at 7:20 p.m., the same date and time that the reality show is scheduled to premiere in its home network, South Korea's Mnet.

"Girls Planet 999" will feature 99 female participants from South Korea, Japan and China as they compete for a spot in a 9-member group.

The show will be hosted by "Hotel del Luna" actor Yeo Jin Goo, while former Wonder Girls member Sunmi and Girls' Generation's Tiffany will serve as mentors, iQiyi said.

Among the reported participants are Yujin from the K-pop girl group CLC, Seungeun of Bvndit, and Bora, Jiwon and May of Cherry Bullet.

"Girls Planet 999" is the latest survival program to come out of Mnet, which in 2019 was embroiled in a scandal involving voting fraud in its previous K-pop competition franchise, "Produce 101."