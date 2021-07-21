Hannah Arnold reflects on her Bb. Pilipinas pageant performance

MANILA -- Hannah Arnold has broken down her performance during the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas pageant that led her to win the Bb. Pilipinas International crown.

In an interview with G3 San Diego for her #LiveWIthG3 YouTube series, Arnold admitted her execution during the evening gown competition could have been a lot better.

“In my rehearsals, in my trainings, there were times where I would stumble. But my trainer, he really taught me that you just have to keep on going. Don’t let it show in your face. I think I was able to continue smiling. I was like, ‘It’s okay, maybe the judges are just looking at the gown. They won’t notice that,’” she said.

Arnold noted that no matter how many times she rehearses a walk, no one really knows how exactly it will come out in the moment.

“Actually a lot of people told me that in the moment, they didn’t notice the little stumble but then, because I mentioned it and they rewatched it, that’s when they saw it. I have seen comments where they said, ‘Oh you obviously did not practice it enough.’ But that’s the thing. You never know in the moment how exactly it will come out. But I am just so happy, I am so glad everyone loves the gown.”

As for the swimsuit competition, Arnold confessed it was particularly challenging for her to do.

“I think if you will look at my social media, I honestly don’t really post many swimsuit pictures. I think I was always quite conservative growing up. Not that it was bawal or anything. I just didn’t want to expose too much,” she said.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old beauty still enjoyed that part of the pageant “because the music was so fun and everyone’s cheering and it’s upbeat.”

As for the Q&A segment, Arnold compared it to her performance during the Bb. Pilipinas pageant in 2019, where she also finished as a finalist.

“During that time, I was so nervous. With the audience, sometimes they can be a little unforgiving. So I was worried that they weren’t going to like my answer. So in the moment in 2019, I did laugh at myself to save the pain of maybe the audience laughing at me. Unfortunately, it changed the mood of my answer that it didn’t sound so serious. I was just so nervous,” she said.

For this year, Arnold said she was fortunate to have a coach who helped her focus on certain issues and courses every week leading up to the coronation.

“I am so grateful that the question I was given, we have discussed freedom of speech and how important it is in our democratic country. That just came to my mind right away. However, when you’re there in the moment, 30 seconds, it is so hard to think of a punchline. So I just pushed and kept on going and I just hoped that I had given some sort of message,” she said.

While acknowledging that she may not have directly answered Pinky Webb’s question, Arnold said she is glad that the broadcast journalist who sat as a judge liked her answer.

“I heard from Tito Boy (Abunda) and Pinky Webb they liked my answer so I am grateful for that, that I was able to give a call for action in some way.”

As the new Bb. Pilipinas International, Arnold will compete in the Miss International pageant in Japan in November.

Asked if she thinks she has enough time to prepare for it, she said: “I am hoping that one of the reasons I was given this title is my personality. I am hoping that I won’t need to change too much. I will just need to focus on pasarela, preparing the outfits and preparing an amazing speech if I am lucky enough to be one of the finalists to present that.”

“I think we have enough time. Ate Sam Bernardo, earlier this year when she competed in Miss Grand International, she prepared in two weeks. So I think we can do it,” she added.

Currently, the Philippines has six Miss International crowns in total. The last time the country won in the said pageant was in 2016 when Kylie Verzosa represented the Philippines.