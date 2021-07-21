From CR break on live TV to ‘basurera’ winning, today’s ‘Showtime’ episode will make you laugh, then cry

The ‘Reina ng Tahanan’ segment on Wendesday proved both hilarious and touching, with the same contestant asking for restroom break on live TV before moving viewers with her story about being a single mother and struggling to make ends meet. ABS-CBN

MANILA — In a hilarious first on “It’s Showtime” on Wednesday, a contestant was allowed a restroom break during the noontime program’s live episode, with a camera trailing her walking from the stage to the privacy of a dressing room.

The funny moment unfolded during the “Reina ng Tahanan” segment of the ABS-CBN show, when contestant Manilyn Malupa casually mentioned feeling the need to pee in the first seconds of her interview.

“Naiihi na ako! Pero keri ko!” Malupa said, initially declining host Kim Chiu’s offer to let her go to the restroom.

Referring to the cameras rolling — and being seen on live television — Malupa said, “Hindi po, kasi nakatutok na sila!”

“Alam mo, puwede,” Vice Ganda insisted. “Okay lang, kaysa mamanghi ka dito. May sakit ako sa bato, hindi puwede ‘yan!”

Vice Ganda then escorted Malupa to different parts of the studio, at one point joking he can assist her in peeing into a hazard cone, before taking her to one of the dressing rooms.

Watch more on iWantTFC

That dressing room was Ryan Bang’s. In another comical moment, Bang happened to be using his restroom when Vice Ganda and Malupa entered. The Korean comedian was visibly shocked upon opening his door and seeing the contestant.

Malupa did get her privacy, with the hosts — Vice Ganda, Chiu, and Bang — engaging in banter while waiting for her to finish, and finally resume the actual segment.

‘ANDITO TAYO PARA SA ISA’T ISA’

What started as an amusing exchange became heartfelt and tearful as Malupa’s interview progressed.

Malupa, 37, is a single mother of three children. She was once a garbage collector, before becoming a household helper. The pandemic, however, cost her that job, and she has since been making ends meet by selling paintings through her church community in Antipolo City.

Malupa’s journey of motherhood as well as hard work touched viewers so, that by the end of the segment, her mobile wallet account reached its cash transfer limit due to donations.

The hosts, too, were moved by Malupa’s story. Vice Ganda pledged to give Malupa products in bulk from his cosmetics brand, which the contestant could then sell to earn.

Director John Prats, meanwhile, offered to accept Malupa’s three children into a school run by his family, without having to pay for tuition.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Maraming, maraming salamat, direk. Malaking bagay iyon sa mga anak ko,” Malupa said. “Thank you din sa ‘It’s Showtime,’ sa staff. Maraming, maraming salamat po.”

As she expressed gratitude, Malupa shared being a long-time fan of ABS-CBN who had always wanted to join its many TV contests.

“Dati po, bata pa ako, pangarap ko talagang makasali sa mga ganito, kaya lang kinapos po ako sa ganda,” she quipped.

“Akalain niyo, kung kailan ako naging nanay, tapos kung kailan ako naging basurera, kayo po, ‘yung ‘Showtime’ po ‘yung nagbukas sa akin ng pinto,” she said.

Referring to ABS-CBN being forced off free TV in mid-2020, Malupa added: “Sobrang nalungkot ako noong nawala ang ABS. Kasi, sabi ko, ‘Wala na, wala nang pag-asa.’ Pero dahil nagbalik kayo — naniniwala ako na maraming nagdasal — maraming nagkaroon ng hope, ng pag-asa. Thank you. Maraming salamat.”

“Hindi tayo hihintong lahat, Manilyn,” Vice Ganda responded. “Ikaw, kayo, at kami, hindi tayong hihintong lahat. Andito tayo para sa isa’t isa.”

By the end of the segment, Malupa was announced the daily winner of “Reina ng Tahanan,” besting two other contestants. She is set to return for the weekly finals.