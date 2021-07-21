Coldplay announces release of new album 'Music of the Spheres'

Coldplay officially announced the release of its ninth studio album, “Music of the Spheres.”

On Tuesday, the British rock band posted a handwritten note on Instagram which revealed that the LP, produced by Swedish record producer and hitmaker Max Martin, will be released on October 15.

The group added it will release “Coloratura,” a title from the upcoming album, on Friday, as well as another song in September.

Coldplay also dropped the trailer for “Music of the Spheres” titled "Overtura," which featured snippets of the forthcoming records.

The full tracklist has been uploaded as well. Out of the 12 titles, however, five are represented as emojis (⦵, *✧,♡, ❍,∞).

The other named songs, on the other hand, were "Higher Power," "Humankind," "Let Somebody Go," "People Of The Pride," "Biutyful," and "My Universe."

"Higher Power," the lead single from the album was released back in May. Coldplay performed the song on several occasions such as the opening of the 2021 Brit Awards and Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating for months that the rock band collaborated with South Korean pop sensation BTS for a multi-language song titled "My Universe."

The rumor that two of the world's biggest music groups are working together started in April when Chris Martin was reported in South Korea.

But the possible collaboration began making more noise when several lyric databases uploaded lyrics of a song titled "My Universe," which was credited to both Coldplay and BTS. Weeks later leaked audio cuts of the track that were similar to the posted lyrics circulated on social media.

Big Hit Music, the label of BTS, however, said in a statement that it cannot confirm the news and asked fans for their understanding.

No other details have been released.