BTS to speak at 76th UN General Assembly

South Korean President Moon Jae-in officially appointed BTS as "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture."

According to the announcement made by the Office of the President's Twitter account, Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will serve as the representatives of South Korea in advocating important issues in line with Moon's "global agenda for future generations, including sustainable growth."

문재인 대통령은 지속가능한 성장 등 미래세대를 위한 글로벌 의제를 선도하고 국제사회에서 높아진 우리나라의 위상에 맞는 외교력의 확대를 위해 방탄소년단(@BTS_twt)을 '미래세대와 문화를 위한 대통령 특별사절(Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture)'로 임명했습니다. pic.twitter.com/AFgUu0GPpD — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) July 21, 2021

The Blue House added BTS would be tasked to attend various conferences, such as the 76th UN General Assembly in New York, from September 14-21, to "deliver messages of comfort and hope to young people around the world."

The government body also stated they plan to carry out other initiatives that will "promote international cooperation to solve global issues such as environment, poverty, inequality improvement, and respect for diversity."

"The activities that BTS, which has been spreading hope and positive energy, will carry out as a special envoy to the president are expected to greatly contribute to enhancing Korea's national status as a leading country in the post-corona era," the Blue House tweeted.

BTS currently has an ongoing campaign with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) called Love Myself. The movement, which fights against violence toward children and teens around the world, has raised over $ 2 million.