First look: ‘BOTR’ starring Diego Loyzaga, Christian Bables, Kylie Verzosa

MANILA — The stars of the upcoming action-comedy film “BOTR (Bekis On The Run)” shared on Tuesday the first glimpse of the project.

On Instagram, lead stars Diego Loyzaga and Christian Bables shared behind-the-scenes snaps, which also show cast member Kylie Verzosa.

One photo sees Loyzaga holding hostage Verzosa and pointing a gun at her head. Bables’ character, meanwhile, appears apprehensive in the same scene.

“BOTR” wrapped filming last week, according to Bables’ earlier update.

Produced by Viva Films, “BOTR” was directed by Joel Lamangan and written by Ricky Lee.

Its release date and venue have yet to be announced.