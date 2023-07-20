Lyca Gairanod set to perform in the US, Canada

Lyca Gairanod at the premiere of 'Mary Cherry Chua.' Photo from the Instagram page of Viva Artists Agency

She was a diminutive nine-year-old when she brought home a million bucks, plus house and lot for her family after winning “The Voice Kids” Season 1 in 2014 on ABS-CBN

Now that Lyca Gairanod is legally an adult, she is free to do the things she wants to do, although still with the guidance of her parents.

She recently introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend of one year, Kyle Walle, whom she met of TikTok’s For Your Page (FYP) a year ago. However, the two are now in a long distance relationship since Walle went with his family to the US.

This July, Gairanod will leave for the US and Canada to be the special guest in Arthur Nery's concert tour. She will perform at the Chinese Cultural Center in Calgary (July 21), Grand Theater in Anaheim (July 28) and Four Points by Sheraton in San Diego (July 29).

After she won “The Voice Kids,” Gairanod’s life story as a scavenger in Tanza, Cavite, was dramatized on the top-rating drama anthology, “Maalaala Mo Kaya” (2014).

She made her big screen debut in Joven Tan’s comedy-drama, “Tatlong Bibe” (2017) and will be seen next in Viva Films’ horror flick, “Mary Cherry Chua,” with Abby Chua in the title role.

“Mary Cherry Chua” also stars Kokoy de Santos, Ashley Diaz and Krissha Viaje, joined by veteran actors Alma Moreno and Joko Diaz. At the helm is Roni Benaid.

It’s the first time for Gairanod to star in a horror flick. She plays Faith, who’s the best friend of Ashley Diaz in the film.

With the projects that she has been getting lately, Gairanod clearly wants to explore her career. She has proven her knack for singing with an award to boot. She also ventured into acting and now accepts projects for the big screen.

“Gusto kong malaman ‘yung kakayahan ko playing a character,” she admitted. “Dito sa horror movie, nag-enjoy ako kahit matatakutin ako at magugulatin ako.

“Nag-try lang ako na gumawa ng horror at nag-fit naman sa akin. Kinaya ko naman. Talagang dapat subukan mo ang isang bagay para malaman mo kung kaya mo.”

The story of “Mary Cherry Chua” is based on an urban legend of an all-girls’ school in Manila. Benaid also wrote the script.

Gairanod is thankful that she is given a new opportunity in acting with her extensive role in “Mary Cherry Chua.”

“Every opportunity po exciting talaga for me,” Gairanod said. “Sana makagawa ulit ako ng movie at magkaroon pa ng ibang projects.”

At this point in her career, Gairanod has undoubtedly found her niche in the industry. She joined Viva Artists Agency in 2020 and got the chance to venture again into acting and even dancing to make her an all-around performer.

“Kailangan may mapatunayan pa rin ako ngayong nandito na ako sa Viva,” Gairanod said. “Gagawin ko lahat ng makakaya ko para mas maging maganda ang journey ko.

“Kailangan gawin ko ang makakaya ko para matupad ang mga pangarap ko.”

