LOOK: Melai, Jason enjoy family time in South Korea

Celebrity couple Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco seem to be having a great family time with their two children in South Korea.

Recently, they have been actively sharing updates with their followers, keeping them informed about their activities these past few days.

In Cantiveros’ most recent post, all four of them can be seen wearing the traditional South Korean outfit hanbok.

“OOTD6 ( Outfit Of The Day Six) masaya lang kami tingnan sa picture pero papunta na sa World War 2 ang tinginan namin sa isat isa sa sobrang init at sa bigat ng suot namin, ok na kami sa Filipiniana. Mga Ka- Kamsamnidaaaaa,” the comedienne said.

Cantiveros and Francisco met inside the "Pinoy Big Brother" house during the 2009 season of the hit reality show. The got married on December 9, 2013, three months after the comedienne announced their first pregnancy.

Three years later, they welcomed their second child.

Currently, Cantiveros is one of the three hosts of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay."