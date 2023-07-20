LJ Reyes looks stunning as she prepares for pre-wedding shoot

LJ Reyes looks absolutely stunning as she prepares for her pre-wedding photoshoot in New York.

On the TikTok page of makeup artist Mikka Marcaida, she referred to Reyes as a bride-to-be who rightfully deserved a joyous and fulfilling future.



“If there’s one bride who deserves a happy ending, that would be LJ Reyes,” Marcaida wrote. “So prep with us as we do her engagement shoot, shot in Northport, New York.”

Clearly thrilled with the result, Reyes expressed that Marcaida succeeded in making her appear completely stress-free.

“Thank you so much Mikka!!! Napaganda mo ang haggard na mommy. So excited for THE day,” the actress said.

Reyes pleasantly surprised her social media followers last May by sharing a collection of photos that seemed to depict a proposal.

In the caption, Reyes shared a Bible verse which states that God has a specific plan and purpose for each individual, and that He loves and cares for His people, even in times of difficulty or uncertainty.

In the first photo, the actress tagged Philip Evangelista, who can be seen in a kneeling position, presenting what seems to be an engagement ring to her.

The subsequent pictures portray the unfolding story of what happened next, as Evangelista proceeds to place the ring on Reyes' finger, followed by an embrace shared between the two of them.

Reyes and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in New York since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with actor Paolo Conti, her partner of six years and Summer's father.

Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend, Paulo Avelino.