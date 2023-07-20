Jane Oineza performs sultry dance number on 'Showtime'

MANILA -- Actress Jane Oineza captivated the audience of “It’s Showtime” with her mesmerizing performance on the noontime program on Thursday.

Accompanied by her skilled backup dancers, she delivered a sultry and sensational dance routine to the tune of Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence.”

Oineza appeared on the show to promote her upcoming series “Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin,” which is one of the newest collaborations of ABS-CBN and TV5.

Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Migue, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" also stars JC de Vera, Tony Labrusca, Ria Atayde, Joko Diaz, Kim Rodriguez, Maila Gumila, Carla Martinez, Aya Fernandez and Nico Antonio.

The series will air weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5 starting July 25 at 3:50 p.m., respectively.