‘You are amazing,’ Julie Anne tells Rayver on his birthday

MANILA — “Always remember that you are amazing.”

These were the sweet words of Julie Anne San Jose for her co-star and rumored boyfriend Rayver Cruz, in her heartfelt birthday greeting to him on Wednesday.

Cruz turned 33 on July 20.

On Instagram, San Jose shared photos of her with Cruz, captioned with her message for him.

“Today is your day and I could not be more proud and happy about all the good things that are coming to you and what you have accomplished. May you continue to inspire with all your passion and kindness because you make so many people happy and even a better version of themselves, even me. When you feel like doubting yourself, you can believe in me as someone who believes in you and know that I am always here for you.

“As the sun sets and today passes, always remember that you are amazing! You, in your own essence, are the best. I am more than grateful and blessed to witness this each day… You know the rest. Happiest birthday, Ray,” she wrote.

San Jose and Cruz have been romantically linked in recent months.

Notably, in May, Cruz told San Jose, “Mahal kita,” as he gave his speech during her 28th birthday celebration.

They have yet to confirm being officially a couple.