SB19 performs at the Araneta Coliseum in April 2022. Twitter: @TheBigDome

A’TIN, the fanbase of the Filipino supergroup SB19, finished second in the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off, cementing its status as one of the most vocal fandoms heard globally on social media.

At the conclusion of the votes-driven competition early Wednesday (local time), A’TIN ranked second only to STAY of the K-pop act Stray Kids, which was hailed as Billboard’s 2022 Fan Army.

Previous winners include Super Junior’s E.L.F (twice), T-ara’s Queens (thrice), and BIGBANG’s VIPs.

The last two competing fan groups of international artists were narrowed down from a list of 64, after numerous rounds of voting.

A’TIN, derived from the Filipino translation of “ours” and pronounced as 18, was earlier credited by SB19 as instrumental to the group’s “amazing achievements.”

SB19 earlier made Billboard history when “Bazinga” overtook BTS’ “Butter” as the track with the most weeks atop the Hot Trending Songs chart, which is driven by social media buzz, in January.