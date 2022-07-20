MANILA – Nico Bolzico turned to social media to celebrate his wife Solenn Heussaff on her birthday.

Paying tribute to Heussaff, Bolzico said she is the “best mama and life partner” to him and their daughter Thylane.

“Thank you for loving us unconditionally, thank you for always being present, thank you for taking care of us, thank you for not kicking #ElPadre out (even when he deserves it),” he wrote.

“Thank you for being the best example of a good person, thank you for giving us a sibling, but mostly, thank you for being YOU and choosing US everyday,” Bolzico added.

For his birthday gift to his wife, Bolzico got Heussaff a unique string art depicting her and their daughter made by his friend from Campinas, Brazil.

Currently, Bolzico and Heussaff are preparing to welcome their second child.

They revealed that they are expecting another baby on July 4.