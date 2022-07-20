Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actress Maris Racal is excited to be part of "Beyond The Stars," the Star Magic US tour in August.

"Pinaka-excited ako sa experience ng pag-travel ulit, US traveling, dahil ang tagal ko na siyang hindi nagagawa and this is my first time since the pandemic," Racal shared in Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday.

"And excited ako to perform my songs there and to perform with other artists. Excited ako to see the Filipinos abroad din," she added.

Racal said she also plans to visit thrift shops in the United States.

"Dahil ang last US tour ko ay mga outlet, this time ang bibisitahin ko ay thrift stores. Doon ako bibisita, mamimili ako ng mga jacket doon," Racal shared.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

Aside from Racal, Star Magic's US concert tour also features Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Zanjoe Marudo, BGYO, Eric Nicolas, Lian Kyla, Sab, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Gigi de Lana, Charlie Dizon, Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino and Kim Chiu.

A grand kick-off party will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila on July 23.

Racal recently starred in the series "How To Move On In 30" days with Carlo Aquino, which is available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Entertainment.