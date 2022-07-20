Lea Salonga (right-most) is seen in the trailer of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.’ Screenshot.

MANILA — Filipino performer and Broadway star Lea Salonga shared Wednesday how fun it was to work on her upcoming HBO series "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin."

"It’s something that you wouldn’t think of when you hear the words slasher or horror. Fun, yes. All of us feel very blessed and fortunate that we got to be part of this," Salonga said during the advance screening of the series at Power Plant Mall in Makati.

"Everyone is wonderful and wonderful human being and hopefully when you see the first episode, you will feel them as passionately as we do, that this is something worth investing in, as far as investing our emotions, as far as investing the time to sit and binge. I’ve been excited since I started filming it for people to finally get to see it and hope you all enjoy it," she said.

Salonga said that her character, Elodie, resonated with her mom and it made it easier to work with Malia Pyles, who plays the role of her character's daughter, Mouse Honrada.

"The funny thing about Elodie is that once I started really getting to know her by working on the show and reading the script and working with everybody is that, oh my God, it was my mother," the Tony winner said.

"There are more similarities between Elodie and my own mother, than there are between Elodie and myself. It was really just striking. In Elodie’s responses to certain things that were going on, I can’t spoil anything, in terms of what was happening in the story, what was happening in her, it was, 'Oh yeah, this is how my mother respond or react'," she added.

Salonga said that the show weaves relationships that made the slasher, horror series more horrifying.

"It was interesting to just sit and after realizing that I’ve got so much of this relationship to pull from, I have so much of my mother to pull from, to create this character, but it also made it really easy, then I could really focus on to forming a relationship with Malia (Pyles) who is fantastic and so lovely and so generous and open to vulnerability and a lovely, light presence to just be with," she said.

"You can look forward to relationships, very human relationships. Whatever relationship you have with your mother or your father, I think you will be able to find something relatable in any one of the girls because we see each of their dynamics and each of their relationships," she added.

"It makes the horror part, and slasher part more horrifying because we’re investing in human beings, and seeing their vulnerability, and they’re not perfect people, that they are all very flawed, very much imperfect and we see all of that and them working through that."

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" airs on HBO Go starting July 28.