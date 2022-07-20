Promotional photo for Kim Garam, former member of the K-pop girl group Le Sserafim. Photo: Twitter/@SOURCEMUSIC

K-pop singer Kim Garam is leaving Le Sserafim, 2 months since she went on hiatus from the new girl group due to bullying accusations.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, K-pop giant Hybe Corp. and its subsidiary Source Music announced their decision to terminate their exclusive contract with the 16-year-old artist.

“Our company has decided to terminate the exclusive contract with Kim Garam,” they said.

Hybe and Source Music said the originally six-piece act would “continue their activities as a five-member group.”

“We extend our sincerest apologies to our fans and to those who have shown love and support to the group for causing you concern over the controversy involving the member,” they added.

Kim has been inactive from the group since mid-May, just days after Le Sserafim debuted with the extended play “Fearless.”

Accusations of Kim being involved in school bullying and violence surfaced even before Le Sserafim’s debut, ever since she was revealed to be a part of the then-upcoming group.

But the controversy worsened after the group’s launch, with photos of a school document supposedly linking Kim to school violence spreading online, according to reports.

Le Sserafim is managed by Source Music, a label under Hybe that’s best known for producing K-pop phenomenon BTS. The group is composed of former IZ*ONE members Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon, and newcomers Huh Yunjin, Hong Eunchae and Kazuha.