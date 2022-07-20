Julius Naranjo and Hidilyn Diaz will wed on July 26 in Baguio City. Instagram: @mayadstudios

A-list actresses will be part of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s wedding entourage on July 26, when she exchanges vows with her partner and coach Julius Naranjo.

The Philippine sports hero named some of her celebrity wedding guests during the July 15 episode of “Level Up Exclusives,” hosted by Diaz’s manager, Noel Ferrer.

Kapamilya stars Judy Ann Santos, Angel Locsin, and Iza Calzado will be in the entourage, according to Diaz.

“We want the people present in our wedding to be those who will serve as our inspirations as we go through our marriage,” she explained.

“These are our life pegs, people we hope to be able to consult if ever Julius and I encounter problems as a married couple,” Diaz added.

Santos has been married to TV host Ryan Agoncillo for 13 years; they have three children together. Locsin wed film producer Neil Arce in July 2021, while Calzado got married to tech entrepreneur Ben Wintle in December 2018.

Diaz and Naranjo will hold their wedding at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio, exactly a year after the Olympian’s historic win in the Tokyo Games.