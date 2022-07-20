Jane Oineza, RK Bagatsing enjoy Europe on filming breaks

They are in Europe for work but that did not hinder celebrity couple Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing from spending quality time together when the cameras are not rolling.

As seen in Oineza’s Instagram account, Oineza and Bagatsing are enjoying their stay in Basel, Switzerland.

“Your smile it keeps me hanging on,” Oineza captioned her photo with her boyfriend.

Oineza and Bagatsing have been together for over a year now. They marked their first anniversary last May.

Bagatsing, 33, and Oineza, 25, had long been rumored to be together, following their first screen pairing in 2018 and their acting reunion in 2020.

It was in May 2021 when they first went public with their romance, with a TikTok video showing them sharing a kiss.

At the time, however, they had to directly confirm being officially together.

Oineza was last seen in the primetime drama “The Broken Marriage Vow,” while Bagatsing is set to appear in the ABS-CBN crime series “Sellblock.”

They are in Europe to film “The Swing” under Mavx Productions.