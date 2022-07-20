Guanzon says Ruffa’s 2 former helpers filed complaint

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon. Instagram: @iloveruffag / FILE/George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Two former household helpers of Ruffa Gutierrez filed a complaint against the actress seeking back wages and damages, according to P3PWD 1st nominee and former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon.

On Wednesday, Guanzon shared a screenshot of a document from the National Labor Relations Commission inviting Gutierrez to a mediation conference in relation to the case to be held on July 27.

Gutierrez earlier denied that she “fired anyone,” after Guanzon alleged in a July 8 tweet that two household helpers “were thrown out of a first-class village by their employers without paying their salaries,” tagging Gutierrez in a subsequent post.

“They wanted to leave on their own accord,” Gutierrez said at the time.

On July 11, Gutierrez’s legal counsel, Atty. Bryant Gamonnac Casiw, reiterated that she “neither fired the helpers nor refused to pay their remaining pay for six days.”

The statement from Gutierrez’s team also mentioned an incident where the helpers allegedly sought to leave without complying with clearance requirements of the village association, after they supposedly quit “since they could no longer cope with the taping and shooting schedules” of the actress.

Gutierrez’s camp has yet to address the document posted by Guanzon on Wednesday.

