Doug, Chesca Kramer venture into property business

MANILA – Doug and Chesca Kramer are building another dream home.

The celebrity couple, however, explained that it’s not for their family.

“Building another dream home! A build and sell passion project for me and my forever partner,” Doug said.

“Ever since our home tour video, so much have said that our home is a dream home for many. So today, we took the first step into building a dream home that our family would love, but with the intention of building it for another family (investor) in the near future,” he added.

The couple said they are both excited to put their heart and vision into this project.

It was in July 2019 when the Kramers moved to their home in time for the 10th birthday party of their eldest daughter Kendra at that time.

Their home includes a theater room, a play room, as well as a garden with a huge swimming pool. The three Kramer children also have their own classroom inside the house.