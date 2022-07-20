Dimples Romana attends daughter's first flying session

Screen grab from Dimples Romana's IG Stories

Actress Dimples Romana turned to social media to share her special moment with her eldest child Callie in Gold Coast, Australia.

On Instagram, Romana posted a clip of her surprising her daughter with a bouquet of flowers as she attended the first flying session of Callie, who is studying Aviation Management.

"Ever since she left for college and stay here in Australia, I’ve been having bad homesickness from not seeing her plus terrible post-partum blues pa. @papaboyetonline knows this. Ganito din ako nun kay Alonzo. But he’s so good at handling my post-partum blues for me," Romana started.

"Tinanggap ko naman nang matagal bago kami magkikita ulit ni Ate. Kuya Alonzo is going to big school na, I was going to give birth to Elio and basically all the odds were against Callie and I being together and I, being there for her for her milestones here as a student pilot. But the Lord knows how my heart yearns to be with her. And He has heard my silent prayers," the actress added.

In her post, Romana also shared why her husband was not able to join her in Australia.

"Long story short, we have been waiting for @papaboyetonline to get his AUS visa pero natatagalan and there’s really nothing we can do about it. 'Til early last week when we got a phone call that it was only MY visa that came out first. And Ate Callie was scheduled to have her first flying training sesh two days later. So we decided that I fly first, (but of course I cannot stay long, leaving na din in a few days for my boys) but ultimately we didn’t want Ate to feel that, just because a lot of things have been happening in Manila for our new family set up, that she wasn’t a priority anymore and that we can’t be there for her just the same way we’ve always been when she was little up until the time she left for college," Romana wrote.

"Ate din ako, panganay, at kadalasan even if I wanted to say I needed my family more , I won’t say it. Lagi ko kasing iniisip na baka mas kailangan ng mga kapatid ko. Hindi pa man din nagsasalita itong anak namin to. She’d rather keep it to herself than tell us she needs us. Napakabait. So here’s @papaboyetonline and I making sure that ALL our children, regardless of age, milestones and locations, would ever feel they’re any less valued than their other siblings. Sacrifices have been made being away from each other, but all in all, as @callieahmee would say every end of day, 'thank you for TODAY,'" Romana added.

The actress gave birth to her youngest child Elio last month.