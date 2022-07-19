Sharon Cuneta and Raymond Bagatsing appear in the July 19 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

Sharon Cuneta remains a part of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” as her character, Aurora, regained consciousness after appearing to die and uttering her parting wish in a previous episode.

Oscar (Rowell Santiago) thought Aurora dead, after she had been shot by Armando (John Estrada). Before apparently taking her last breath, Aurora asked Oscar to seek justice for Mara (Julia Montes), their daughter whom they believe was killed by Armando’s men.

In the July 18 episode of the ABS-CBN series, Aurora was shown waking up from a long recovery, with Oscar at her side. Having some momentary respite, the two also professed their love for each other after decades apart.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, a new character portrayed by Raymond Bagatsing was introduced in the July 19 episode of “Ang Probinsyano.” A notorious bombmaker, Lucio is seen by Renato (John Arcilla) as a potential ally against Cardo (Coco Martin).

Despite their bitter history, Renato sought out Lucio at his hideout, offering him autonomous control over a territory in the Philippines without interference from the national government.

Lucio, who was mostly obscured in the Tuesday episode, was revealed in to be portrayed by Bagatsing, who was last seen in the revenge drama “La Vida Lena” in February 2022.

It remains to be seen whether Lucio will join forces with Renato, who is also bent on taking down Lily (Lorna Tolentino), before she claims the presidency through fraudulent elections.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.