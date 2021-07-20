WATCH: ‘Bituin’ co-stars Carol Banawa, Josh Santana in reunion duet

MANILA — Nearly two decades since the conclusion of “Bituin,” its lead stars Carol Banawa and Josh Santana have reunited for a duet of their characters’ love song in the 2002 ABS-CBN series.

Banawa, who is based in the United States, shared their performance of “Kailangan Kita” on YouTube recently, with Santana waxing sentimental over the virtual reunion.

“After 18 years…. Unbelievable,” Santana wrote on Instagram. “We didn’t practice for this one but maybe we just know each other too well as singers that the recording came out fine even though we are miles apart.”

Addressing Banawa, he added: “You are a gift to me. Your kindness shines as bright as your singing voice. Looking forward to singing live again with you. I am very happy we both ended up in the medical field. Who would have thought? Life is full of surprises!

“Let this one be a surprise for all our fans. Enjoy!”

Banawa is now a nurse in the US, where she lives with her family. She recently welcomed her third child with her husband Ryan Crisostomo.

Santana, meanwhile, is a doctor and remains based in the Philippines.

“Bituin,” which also starred Nora Aunor, Cherie Gil, and Desiree del Valle, aired for nine months until May 2003.

