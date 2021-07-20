Toni Gonzaga to shoot film in New York with Fil-Am Dante Basco

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga has been cast in the upcoming movie “Asian Persuasion,” to be directed by Tony Award-winning producer Jhett Tolentino.

Gonzaga was confirmed as the film’s lead actress opposite Fil-American actor Dante Basco in an announcement on the official Instagram page of the movie.

Gonzaga’s sister Alex also shared the post on her Instagram Story on Monday.

Based on the post in the film’s social media page, Gonzaga plays Avery, "a beautiful and stylish" Asian-American who owns a fashion design business in the Lower East Side. Basco, meanwhile, is Mickey, an Asian-American who owns a run-down coffee shop in Queens.

“He was once an aspiring fine-dining chef whose culinary dreams and ambitions were derailed by self-doubt and depression following his parents’ sudden death during his senior year in college. He is a great dad to his daughter but is generally a slacker in all other aspects of his life,” the cast announcement said.

“Avery is the opposite of Mickey and is very organized and career-driven. She is responsible and a loving mother,” it added.

In another post, it was teased that the movie will follow how Mickey will come up with a scheme to avoid paying alimony to his former wife.

The film is supposedly set to shoot in New York in the summer of 2022.