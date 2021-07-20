Lorde teases new music on website anew

Screenshot from Lorde's website.

New Zealand pop star Lorde on Tuesday teased on her website that new music is coming right away.

With the words "STONED AT THE NAIL SALON," Lorde said fans will be blessed with new content on July 21.

Last month, Lorde released her new music video “Solar Power.”

The singer-songwriter’s comeback gave off a summer vibe that still captures her wit.

With her new song out, fans are looking forward to the Kiwi artist recording more music.

Fans have long been waiting for Lorde to come out with her third album after her debut “Pure Heroine” in 2013, and “Melodrama” in 2017.

Lorde has two Grammys under her belt for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit "Royals" in 2014.

