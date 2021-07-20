‘Iyan ang lahi namin!’ Sharon Cuneta introduces ‘son’ Curtis, her US-based nephew

Sharon Cuneta introduces her nephew Curtis in her latest vlog about her stay in the US. YouTube: Sharon Cuneta Network



Screen veteran Sharon Cuneta introduced another “son” this week, through her latest vlog, which of late has been chronicling her stay in the United States.

In the vlog dedicated to her Las Vegas trip, Cuneta shared with her viewers a glimpse of her relationship with her nephew Curtis.

“I’m with my son Curtis,” she said, as they spent time together at The Venetian. “I’m so happy to see him. He looks like me. He looks like tatay, my dad.”

“He is my son. Kulang na lang nilabas ko siya. Iyan, napakaguwapo. Iyan ang lahi namin!” Cuneta said, laughing.

Cuneta’s father is the late politician Pablo Cuneta. It was not immediately clear which of her siblings is the parent of Curtis.

In the vlog, Cuneta and Curtis were due to meet his wife, whom the actress referred to as her “daughter-in-law.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Curtis is part of the US Army as a sniper section leader. Cuneta said, in jest, that her nephew got the skill from her.

“I don’t just fire and fire and fire like some people. I actually aim!” she said, with Curtis agreeing.

Cuneta then referred to her nephew as her “pride and joy,” saying she wishes he were her own.

Cuneta has four children: KC Concepcion, with her former husband Gabby Concepcion; and Frankie, Miel, and Miguel Pangilinan, with her husband, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

In the same episode of her YouTube vlog, Cuneta also shared her reunion with actress Beth Tamayo, who is based in the US with her American husband, Adam Hutchinson.