From friend to sister: Anne Curtis pens birthday greeting for sister-in-law Solenn

Actress and host Anne Curtis is looking forward to more glasses of wine with Solenn Heussaff as she wrote a touching birthday message for her friend and sister-in-law Tuesday.

“Happy birthday to one of the kindest and talented human beings I know,” Curtis said on Instagram. “From friend, sister and now partner I can attest to how genuinely good-natured you are -- I’ve never seen you get mad (except maybe a few times with plus but I TOTALLY get it.).”

“Here’s to another amazing year of glasses of wine, long nights of working + browsing through hundreds of Pantone swatches for @tilidahli and sharing the crazy and beautiful journey of motherhood as we watch our little girls grow up together. Love you!” Curtis added.

In June, the two leveled up their relationship, this time as business partners when they launched a baby clothing brand, Tili Dahli, named after their daughters Thylane Katana and Dahlia Amelie.

The online store offers clothes for babies and toddlers, with the first collection made with 100% organic cotton.

Aside from their successful showbiz careers, Curtis and Heussaff are also known for their business ventures.

Curtis has a cosmetics brand called BLK, and co-owns the activewear line Recess with actress Isabelle Daza.

Heussaff, on the other hand, has a namesake lifestyle brand called Solenn Manila, which offers food and home scents.

Related video: