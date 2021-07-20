BTS makes history as 'Permission to Dance' tops Billboard charts

Watch more on iWantTFC

Numbers don’t lie — South Korean supergroup BTS has another massive hit.



On Tuesday, Billboard announced that Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s latest single “Permission to Dance'' debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, ending the 7-week streak of their dance-pop “Butter.”

According to the music publication, citing MRC Data, the title tallied 15.9 million U.S. streams, 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 140,100 downloads during the July 9-15 tracking week.

“Permission to Dance,” which is BTS’ fourth song to enter on top, following "Dynamite," "Life Goes On," and "Butter," is just the 55th tune in the chart’s 62-year history to land at No. 1 on its first week.

The septet is the first group to replace themselves on the Hot 100 with songs that both started at No. 1.

Canadian Rapper Drake, who was the first artist that succeeded in dethroning his own No. 1 debuting single with another (“Nice for What” and “God’s Plan” in 2018), is the only other artist that has accomplished the milestone.

To date, BTS is also the only group since the chart’s inception to earn four No. 1 debuts on the chart.

The Bangtan boys, however, tied with Justin Bieber and Drake as the act with the second most titles that opened at No. 1 on the ranking. Ariana Grande, meanwhile, rules with five.

Overall, "Permission to Dance" brings the South Koreans’ total leaders on the Hot 100 to five. The single joins "Dynamite," "Life Goes On," "Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)," with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo, and "Butter."

According to Billboard, the group achieved the historic feat in just a span of 10 months and two weeks, the fastest accumulation of five chart-toppers since pop legend Michael Jackson in 1987-1988.

“Butter” also handed the top spot on the Digital Song Sales chart to “Permission to Dance.”

The catchy tune is BTS’ eighth title to hit No. 1 on the ranking, extending their record as the group with the most leaders on the list.

Meanwhile, "Butter" moved to No. 2, making the pop titans the first act in Billboard history to occupy the top two tiers on the tally on five separate occasions.

Aside from the charts that measure the popularity of songs in the US, the world's biggest music market, BTS also managed to conquer Billboard's two global rankings.

"Permission to Dance" entered at No. 1 on the Global 200 (singles) with 170.8 million streams and 138,600 copies sold in the week ending July 15.

The track, which is BTS' fifth No. 1 on the list, widens the supergroup’s lead as the act with the most worldwide chart-toppers.

The title also soared to No. 1 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song garnered 154.9 million streams and 94,600 downloads from 200 territories outside the U.S. during the July 9-15 tracking period.

"Permission to Dance" is BTS' fourth song to clinch the No. 1 spot on Global Excl. U.S chart. Apart from BTS, no other act has more than one leader on the ranking.

Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, also returned to the top of the Artist 100 chart. The South Koreans have now logged 178 weeks at No. 1, extending their record as the act with the most frames at No. 1.

BTS has spent a total of 249 weeks on the authoritative list.

The Bangtan boys immediately thanked their fanbase ARMY for the success of their latest single.

“Butter handed the baton to Permission to Dance. Two songs debuted at number 1! Thank you,” BTS tweeted.

Several members, however, posted their own message of appreciation on Weverse, HYBE's artist-to-fan social media platform.

"I have mixed emotions because I continuously was not able to see you, my joys and sorrows were in a buried state. But today I want to close my eyes and enjoy dancing! it’ll be fun for sure," BTS leader RM composed.

"Let me dance!! Let's have fun dancing today! Thank you, ARMY," Suga enthused.

“ARMY, thank you very much. I love you,” J-Hope said.

Jimin, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself doing a traditional full bow to demonstrate the depth of his gratitude.

"What words can I say so that these feelings can be conveyed to all of you... I again sincerely thank all of you for your great amount of love and support. I will live working hard. for us, please be happy," Jimin captioned.

“I was getting a lot of vibrations/notifications so I went to look and saw ptd was no 1. I too want to put a picture of myself doing a deep bow, I will live working hard too thank you! Love you ARMY," Jin wrote in reference to Jimin's upload.

