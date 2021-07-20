Alex Castro, Sunshine Garcia expecting another child together

MANILA – Sunshine Garcia and Alex Castro are expecting their second child together.

The celebrity couple announced the wonderful news through their respective social media pages on Monday.

“Surprise! May bunso na naman kami ni @sunshine_garcia. Excited na kami na mabuhat ka at alagaan,” said Castro.

“See you soon bunso. Excited na kami makita ka. Pwede ka maging makulit ha wag lang kasing kulit ni AXEL pls,” added Garcia.

Saying they do not know the gender of their baby yet, Castro said they will be very happy just to see their second child healthy.

Garcia, however, commented in Castro’s post that she wants their second child to be a girl.

“Babae yan! Or pag hindi gawin ko qna lang babae,” she said in jest before adding the laughing emoji.

Garcia and Castro got married in March 2019 almost two years after getting engaged.

They are parents to two-year-old Axel, who they welcomed in 2018.