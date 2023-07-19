'Surprise' performer to sing 'Lupang Hinirang' at SONA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA -- A "surprise" celebrity will sing "Lupang Hinirang" on Monday for President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA), House secretary general Reginald Velasco told media.

"Up to now I have to admit surprise kasi gusto ng tatlong grupo -- Senate, HREP and then the Office of the President -- gusto naman nila may excitement so ano 'yun surprise din. Malalaman niyo na. Ang tip ko lang isang tao lang," Velasco said.

"Palagay ko, palagay ko sikat naman 'yun," Velasco said when asked if the person, whose gender Velasco also didn't say, was popular.

For the morning session of the House of Representatives, Velasco said a choir from Tacloban, Leyte -- Speaker Martin Romualdez's district -- will sing the national anthem.

The same choir will also serenade guests in the main lobby after the SONA in the afternoon.

Both the morning session of the House and the Joint Session for the SONA will have ecumenical prayers.

