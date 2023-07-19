Sandara Park 'super excited' to perform new songs in PH

Concept photo for Sandara Park's self-titled EP, released last July 12, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@@SANDARAxABYSS

K-pop star Sandara Park is looking forward to performing her new songs during her return to the Philippine concert stage in August.

On Instagram, Park posted Wednesday promotional photos for the upcoming "The Super Stage by K-pop" concert, where she will perform alongside other female acts Mamamoo+, Kep1er and Lapillus.

"Super excited to be back home [Philippine flag emoji] and super duper excited to perform my B-side tracks for the [first] time," the former Philippine-based singer-actress wrote in the caption.

The show, presented by OctoArts Entertainment, is set to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 11.

Park, who remains a well-loved celebrity in the country, recently put out a self-titled extended play (EP), marking her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea in 2009.

Following the EP's release, Park has been appearing on South Korean music shows to promote the album and its title track "Festival."

Park first rose to fame in the Philippines after joining the ABS-CBN reality talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She later debuted as a member of the K-pop group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016.