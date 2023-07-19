John Cho, Ken Jeong star in ‘The Afterparty’

Watch more News on iWantTFC

John Cho and Ken Jeong, two trailblazers in Asian representation in Hollywood, star together for the first time in season two of "The Afterparty."

"It's our first time working together in live-action," said Jeong. "I've been wanting to work with John all my career."

Jeong added: "I just love his process, his style. I love what he brings to the screen. It always inspires and informs me to see, to have the best seat in the house to watch him work."

Ken Jeong stars with John Cho in the second season of AppleTV+'s "The Afterparty." (Courtesy: AppleTV+'s "The Afterparty")

The two actors credit their casting to the leading lady of "The Afterparty," Zoe Chao, whose storyline involved her family.

Both noted how in years past, there were very little opportunities for Asian stories to be centered.

"To kind of have an Asian-American family at the center of this season's story was another level of pleasure," said Cho. "I met Zoe in the makeup trailer. I believe I said, 'Thanks for this job.' And I said, 'You know, this is not something that happened when I started.'"

John Cho stars in the second season of the comedy-mystery show "The Afterparty." (Courtesy: AppleTV+'s "The Afterparty")

Cho also shared how he enjoyed that his character had to dance in one episode.

"I didn't know how to dance already," he added. "But yes, I took dance lessons. That was a real, real fond memory for me, taking dance lessons, and getting comfortable moving. It's been a gift to my personal life, just to be comfortable moving on a dance floor."

"The Afterparty" Season 2 has started streaming on Apple TV+.

New episodes drop every Wednesday until September 6.

* * *

Note: This interview was completed before the Hollywood actors' strike.