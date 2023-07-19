Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin tie the knot

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are now married.

The couple announced the news when Palvin reposted the Instagram post of Vogue Weddings, sharing pictures from their wedding.

The pair got married at the countryside property of the supermodel’s parents in Hungary over the weekend.

"This past weekend was supposed to be an intimate event,” Palvin said.

“But we ended up having 115 guests in the end because there are a lot of people we care about, and we wanted them all to be there," she added.

Palvin also told Vougue that they are planning to hold a bigger celebration in California later this year.

"It's gonna take some time for me to get used to being called Mrs. Sprouse. Dylan's been calling me his wife for three years now, so there's not a lot of adiusting on his endz We're excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit-before we start planning the American wedding,” she said.

Sprouse proposed to the Victoria’s Secret model back in September 2022, but they only publicly announced their engagement in June this year.

Sprouse and Palvin tied the knot after five years of being together.