MANILA — Various celebrities congratulated Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque after they got engaged.

"Yay Basha’s forever congratulations bea and dom!," Carol Banawa commented.

"Congratulations Papa Doms and Ate Bei!!!! 🥹❤️ so so so happy for you both!!!!!!" Gabbi Garcia said.

"Congratulations, ate and papa Doms!!!" Miles Ocampo added.

Other celebrities who greeted the couple are Maine Mendoza, Ellen Adarna, Marco Gumabao, Sanya Lopez, Khalil Ramos, Maricel Soriano, and Julie Ann San Jose, among others.

In an Instagram post, Alonzo shared that she had no idea that Roque would pop the question yesterday.

In the past, Roque admitted that he’s had a crush on Alonzo since they first met in 2016. Back then, Alonzo thought Roque was too young for her.

They remained friends since they first met, and it was not until the latter part of 2019 during their trip to Japan when she began seeing Roque in a different light.

In April 2021, Alonzo first confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The celebrity couple marked their second anniversary last January 28.

RELATED VIDEO: