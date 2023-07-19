Belle Mariano thanks Regine Velasquez for praise

Belle Mariano's 'Beloved' concert sold out

MANILA -- Actress-singer Belle Mariano is thrilled to be praised by no less than Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez.

In a social media post on Monday, Velasquez raved about Mariano's latest single "Somber & Solemn."

"Wow what a beautiful song and voice," Velasquez wrote.

In an interview on Wednesday, Mariano said she can't believe that she was noticed by the OPM veteran.

"Oh my gosh! Actually nakita ko po 'yon 12 midnight. Tumakbo po ako sa mom ko. Sabi ko, 'Oh my gosh pinost ni Ate Reg, hindi ako makapaniwala.' Like grabe, sobra, she's one of my inspirations when it comes to music. Grabe to be praised by Ms. Regine, my gosh, thank you so much," Mariano said.

Mariano became close to Velasquez because they are both part of "ASAP," and in fact she said she has already asked Velasquez for advice when it comes to singing.

"Several times actually whenever we perform sa 'ASAP' po... This one instance na I was given the chance to interview her, I asked for advice like how do you get the confidence on stage, siyempre hindi maiiwasan na magkakaroon tayo ng stage fright," she recalled.

"Si Ate Reg po kasi super approachable niyang tao as in siya 'yung hinihingian ko ng advice when it comes to music talaga like sa 'ASAP.' Kunwari may performance kami together, oh my gosh si Regine Velasquez ba naman makaka-perform mo siyempre I'll ask advice from

her na 'Ate Reg paano ba ito?' Sa ganoon naging close na po kami," she added.

Mariano admitted that she is hoping that Velasquez could be part of her upcoming concert "Beloved" at the New Frontier Theater on Saturday, July 22.

"Sana kung puwede. Malay niyo, let's see," Mariano said.

Sold out concert

In the interview, Mariano also expressed her happiness that the tickets for her concert are already sold out.

"Siyempre nakakatuwa. Like never ko siyang in-expect actually. Like ngayon kinakabahan ako, at the same time excited ako. My gosh, sold out. Parang ito 'yung biggest celebration, biggest gathering na magaganap," Mariano said.

The actress then thanked her fans for her sold-out concert.

"I don't know. I am so scared to do the concert honestly kasi parang my gosh it's going to be so emotional for me siyempre lahat nandiyan ang emosyon. Matatakot ako but at the same time sobrang tuwa ko. Sobrang salamat sa kanila. I am so grateful. Sobrang hindi ko inakala like the five-year-old Belle is living now and I won't be here without them," Mariano said.

Three days before the concert, Mariano shared the biggest challenge doing "Beloved."

"Siguro po 'yung rehearsals. Like siyempre all out na po ako sa rehearsal kasi three days na lang po concert na. 'Yung challenge, 'yung pagsayaw. Alam niyo naman medyo kaliwa 'yung paa ko," she shared.

Mariano said she's just excited for her fans to see all the production numbers they prepared.

"I discussed this before na ayaw kong nandoon lang 'yung audience to listen to the music. I want them to feel the music na parang storytelling siya. Parang nagbubuklat sila ng libro, ganoon po," Mariano said.

Asked of what's the participation of her onscreen partner Donny Pangilinan, Mariano said: "He's gonna be a guest. He won't perform pero he's going to be there to support of course."

Also joining Mariano in her concert as special guests are Darren Espanto, Trisha Denise and Cesca.

Fans can also watch "Beloved" via livestreaming on July 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the livestream access is available on iWantTFC Tickets and iWantTFC.

