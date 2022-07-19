Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo thanked her fans for the success of her "SOUR" concert tour.

In an Instagram posted Monday, Rodrigo said she felt so lucky to experience her first concert tour at an early age.

"SOUR TOUR is officially finished. I miss y’all already. one of the best experiences of my 19 years," Rodrigo said in the caption.

"I feel so lucky that you guys are a part of my life and I’m very grateful that I get to be even the smallest part of yours. thank you," she added.

Rodrigo won three Grammy Awards including the coveted Best New Artist, where Fil-Am rapper Saweetie was also nominated. She also bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single "drivers license," while her debut album "SOUR" was named Best Pop Vocal Album.

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album. She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under the record label Geffen.

Her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

