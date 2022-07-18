Handang handa na ang mga pambato ng Pilipinas sa isasagawang World Championships for the Performing Arts (WCOPA) sa Anaheim, California sa Estados Unidos.

Lunes isinagawa ang tradisyonal na Blue Jacket Ceremony para sa Team Philippines. Dito opisyal na ibinigay sa animnapung delegado ang kulay asul na jacket bilang simbulo ng pagkatawan ng mga ito sa bansa sa pandaigdigang kompetisyon na itinuturing na talent olympics.

Ayon sa pinaka unang Filipino WCOPA Grand Champion na si Jed Madela, na nagsisilbi ring Regional Director ng WCOPA Philippines para sa Panay at Negros, puspusan ang naging paghahanda ng Team Philippines sa nakaraang dalawang taon

"We are very very ready, sobrang handa tayo during the entire pandemic, iyon talaga ang pinaghahandaan ng Team Philippines and I can feel the excitement ng mga delagates natin natin, their excitement to really show the world what the Filipino is really made of," aniya.

Proud na maging pambato ng Pilipinas sa pandaigding kompetisyon ang Tawag ng Tanghalan Grand Finalist noong 2019 na si Rafaello Cañedo.

"Marami po kayong i-eexpect dahil lalaban po ako as one Philippines and paghahandaan po namin ng Team Philippines 2022. Gusto ko lang po maniwala kayo sa inyong dreams, believe in your dreams and do your best talgaa whenever you show your talents," ani Cañedo.

Ayon naman kay Eirene Nathalie Dela Cruz at Cheree Elizabeth Gumalo na parehong sasabak sa vocals category, pususan nilang pinaghandaan ang kompetisyon upang makapag-uwi ng medalya para sa bansa.

"Very very ready na po, I practiced a lot, na-memorize ko naman lahat ng kakantahin ko and I’m very prepared and ready na po," ayon kay Dela Cruz.

“I’m packed and I’m all ready for the competition. We wil bring home the gold!", ani Gumalo.

Bukod sa pagsasanay sa talento ng mga pambato ng Pilipinas tiniyak din ng WCOPA Philippines na handa ang mga ito sakaling magkaroon ng problema sa seguridad at kalusugan.

"This time we prepared the team for self defense, for a change we have Krav Maga. We are the only country who has a medic team, we don’t want to risk it, kung at least any of the kids or the team members get sick they’re protected," ayon kay Annie Mercado, Creative Director ng organisyasyon.

Sa kabila naman ng sunod sunod na pag-uwi ng karangalan ng Pilipinas sa prestihiyosong talent competition, tiniyak ni Mercado na masusing pinag-aralan at pinaghandaan ang kompetitsyon.

"What we are working on is quality, we don’t anymore become kampante na atin na yung sa vocals because America is different, they don’t go fo birit, they don’t go for hataw na boses and all of that, they are all for quality performers. Iyong hindi lang marunong bumirit, hindi lang nagbe-belt, yung quality performers," aniya.

Umaasa naman si Madela at Mercado na susuportahan rin ng gobyerno ang Filipino performers na kumakatawan sa Pilipinas sa mga pandaigdigang kompetisyon.

"It’s already tested and proven talaga na yun talaga yung pinakaproblema natin, the reason why hindi tayo laging nakaka-represent or compete abroad is because we are very limited sa funds talaga, but then when it comes to talents and abilities talagang tested and proven na yung Pinoy na umuuwi talaga na nananalo, so we always have brought home hundreds, actually hundreds of medals, siguro that is proof enough already for our government to support the talent olympics," ani Madela.

"To our government, please buhayin po natin ang arts and culture, our performances, that’s what we are good at. Mas magaling tayo sa kantahan, sayawan, we have beautiful people. I just hope that we can promote that to the world, that we are beautiful people and we are a beautiful country and we grow talent on trees," pakiusap ni Mercado.

Nakatakdang tumulak patungong Amerika ang Team Philippines sa Miyerkoles, July 20.

