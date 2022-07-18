LOOK: Star-studded ‘Lyric and Beat’ screening

MANILA — Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin led the stars of “Lyric and Beat” who graced the special screening of the upcoming TV musical Monday night.

The iWantTFC title held its red-carpet screening in Quezon City, ahead of its August 10 premiere on the streaming platform.

The main cast of “Lyric and Beat” was out in full force. Joining Brillantes and Fedelin were Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Sheena Belarmino, Awra Briguela, Jeremy G, and Angela Ken.

Director-writer Dolly Dulu and ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo were also all-smiles at the event, which gathered showbiz colleagues as well as family and friends.

Photos of the special screening were released by producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Lyric and Beat” is a musical series woven from songs written by Manalo, in celebration of his 20th year in the industry. Tunes like “Tara Tena” and “Kabataang Pinoy” have so far been heard in trailers for the series.

Celebrities who attended the screening on Monday include Manalo’s long-time collaborators, such as Angeline Quinto and Erik Santos, and upcoming singers under ABS-CBN Music.