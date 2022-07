Photo from SYFY's Twitter account.

Filipino-American star Jacob Batalon is all set for his first lead role in the upcoming series "Reginald the Vampire."

SYFY announced that "Reginald The Vampire" is set to premiere on October 5.

Batalon first revealed the news about his first lead role during the peak of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in theaters last January.

In the movie series, Batalon played the role of Ned, the best friend of Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

KAUGNAY NA ULAT: